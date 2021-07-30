Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Aug. 7

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association is holding their 4th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Long Family Memorial Park.

The walk begins at 9 a.m., but there will be pre-walk activities starting at 8 a.m.

After the walk, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be live music, games, crafts, and team awards.

The walk is to raise awareness and donations to help families on the Western Slope with children with Down Syndrome, as well as provide resources and support for them.

RMDSA’s mission statement reads, “Our mission is to assure inclusion and enhance independence of people with Down Syndrome by providing education, resources, and support in partnership with individuals, families, professionals, and the community.”

Autoplay Caption

RMDSA is currently looking for volunteers and sponsors for the walk as well as prize donations. Anyone who is interested in walking, volunteering, or donating can click on the link at the bottom of the article.

To find out more about this event and register, please visit www.stepupwesternslope.org.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.