Advertisement

Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.(Tulsa Police Department / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:26 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police arrested a mother in Oklahoma for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gave birth to the child of a man twice her age.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, an investigation revealed the child’s mother and family members were aware of the relationship between 24-year-old Juan Miranda-Jara and the girl.

Miranda-Jara admitted to police he had been in a relationship with the girl since October 2020. Police say the family allowed for the relationship to happen.

“There are photos of the family throwing a baby shower for the victim and the suspect,” police wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Officers were called to the hospital July 14 when the 12-year-old was in labor delivering Miranda-Jara’s child. Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged at that time for first degree rape.

🚨Rape Arrest - Man arrested as 12-year-old pregnant victim goes into labor with his child🚨 On 7/14/21, officers were...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

After further investigation into the case, the 12-year-old’s mother, Desiree Castaneda, was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.

🚨Mother arrested for child neglect after her 12-year-old daughter gives birth to a 24-year-old man's child🚨 A few weeks...

Posted by Tulsa Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood
Proposed Zip Line map at Las Colonias and Eagle Rim Parks
Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
Two Aurora Police Officers facing charges for violent arrest

Latest News

RAW: Car dealership ravaged by tornado
A building housing multiple car dealerships in Bucks County, Pa., was wrecked by a powerful...
Storms bring tornadoes to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania; 1 man dies in crash
A strong storm damaged a dock and boats in Wisconsin.
Powerful storm hurls boats in Wisconsin
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, GOP considers getting to yes