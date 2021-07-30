Mesa County workforce job fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Workforce held their yearly job fair earlier on Thursday, July 29. It brought 25 employers to the event.

In a typical year, the Mesa County Workforce holds two job fairs that are in the Spring and Fall. However, this year needing a higher demand, they had two summer events, with the regular Fall event starting on September 1.

“This is the first year that we have done two job fairs during the summertime,” said Michael Smith, Employment Specialist.

The number of employers varies at each event. For example, the upcoming September event will have up to 55 employers present.

You can learn more about the upcoming job fair by heading to the Mesa County Workforce website.

