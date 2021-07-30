Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm passed away late Thursday due to complications following a pulmonary embolism this week. He was 85.

Gov. Lamm served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. In 1996, he ran for the Reform Party’s nomination as the presidential candidate and was unsuccessful.

He did, however, successfully campaign against hosting the 1976 Winter Olympics in Colo., even though the Games had been awarded to the state. He argued hosting the Games would damage the environment and unnecessarily cost the state. The Games were relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

Today, present Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on the passing of Gov. Lamm. “I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm’s legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state’s history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place.”

