GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hicks fire reported in Saguache County at 10 a.m. today. The fire is located 2.5 miles south of Hwy 50, approximately 5 miles southwest of the Sargents area, just off the National Forest System Trail #492 on the Gunnison National Forest, Saguache County.

The fire has showed no significant growth and measures are being taken to aggressively suppress the fire.

According to the Forest Service, there are active flames on this small fire burning in heavy down and dead logs in a Lodgepole Pine forest in mountainous terrain. Smoke can be seen from Hwy 50, caution signs have been set up. A Type II helicopter is on-site to help suppress the fire if needed. A 20-person crew has been ordered.

Thunderstorms and moisture are expected today and through the weekend. There are no structures threatened or values at risk at this time.

Due to public safety, fire officials ask for everyone to avoid the area and respect all emergency closures.

