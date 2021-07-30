Advertisement

Colorado records lowest number of first time unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic

Colorado Department of Labor and Employment sees number of one-week initial unemployment claims drop to pre-pandemic levels
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Colorado Department of Labor and Employment see the lowest number of regular first-time unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department reported 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims filed for the week of July 24th, which is the lowest number filed in a single week since the pandemic started. At the same time, there were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed.

“We are thrilled to see the number of weekly initial claims filed back on a downward trajectory and nearing our pre-pandemic levels,” said CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela. “As Colorado’s economy begins to rebound, we’re focused now on connecting Coloradans to available work opportunities before the federally funded pandemic benefits end in the coming weeks.”

Right now, the state labor department is preparing to transition back to regular state unemployment benefits, when payments form the American Rescue Plan Act, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits end, the week of Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Any Coloradans receiving those benefits, will not be able to receive further payments from those programs after that date. The department says as of July 17, there are approximately 98,000 Coloradans receiving the PUA and PEUC benefits. People receiving these benefits will no longer be able to do so, after September 4, even if they are still unemployed.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood
Proposed Zip Line map at Las Colonias and Eagle Rim Parks
Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
Two Aurora Police Officers facing charges for violent arrest

Latest News

WCCC
The future of agriculture
Western Colorado Pediatric Associates
Western Colorado Pediatric Associates expands their hours for well child check-ups before school starts
Several topics were discussed at Thursday's budget meeting.
City of Grand Junction holds budget meeting
The closure comes amid a tough time for many small businesses.
Rain damage to downtown Grand Junction building causes businesses to close temporarily