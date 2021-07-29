Advertisement

Stuff the Bus program helps schools in need

Academy Mortgage Corporation brings Stuff the Bus for Schools
Academy Mortgage Corporation brings Stuff the Bus for Schools(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 schools are getting a helping hand from Academy Mortgage Corporation. They held a school supply drive for the Stuff the Bus drive. The goal of the program is to collect as many supplies for District 51. The school district lets organizations like Academy Mortgage know what school supplies are in need and donate the supplies directly to those schools.

“What we see is a ton of crayons, notebooks, pencils, pens, binders, or anything that a schoolchild would need,” said Merica Street, Branch Manager at Academy Mortgage Corporation.

The program is marketed directly to current and past customers through social media and the mail.

The Stuff the Bus has been running for five years.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

