Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood

Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At 9 p.m. on Sunday, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to a report of two hikers trapped by flash flood waters in Rough Canyon. Upon arriving to the trailhead, it was discovered that several other people were also stranded.

Due to rising floodwaters from heavy rainfall, the normally dry creek bed turned into a rushing river. It prevented any of the hikers from returning safely to the parking lot. Rescue crews estimated the river to be about 15 feet wide and 3-5 feet deep.

It took about six hours for the water levels to drop to allow for rescuers to reach everyone. Everyone was safely rescued.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office released the statement, “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public many popular recreation areas in our community are susceptible to flash floods. While rare, we are currently experiencing conditions that could produce a flash flood with little or no warning. It’s important for community members to be alert to current weather conditions and avoid areas that where there’s the potential for flooding.”

For more information about flash flood safety, please visit crimewatch.net/us/co/mesa and weather.gov/safety/flood.

