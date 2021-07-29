Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Elementary School Sidewalk Project

Sidewalk project nearing completion for Rocky Mountain Elementary School
Sidewalk project nearing completion for Rocky Mountain Elementary School(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A project meant to increase student and pedestrian safety is moving forward.

The funding for the “Safe Routes to School” project comes from Mesa County and the state.

When completed, there will be an eight-foot sidewalk along D 1/4 Road from 32 Road to 32 1/2 Road. In addition, a curb along 32 1/2 at D 1/2 and D 1/4 had also been upgraded.

According to Mesa County Project Manager Josh Springer, the sidewalk project is expected to be completed by August 8.

