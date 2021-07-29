Advertisement

ProSpace Interiors, FCI Constructors make donation to Grand Mesa Middle School and District 51 Foundation

Grand Mesa Middle now has a ROVER MakerSpace unit
The table is designed for portability and group collaboration.
The table is designed for portability and group collaboration.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The District 51 Foundation received a donation for Grand Mesa Middle School Wednesday afternoon. The donation, a ROVER MakerSpace unit, is a portable table designed for student group work and project collaboration.

ProSpace Interiors made the donation at an event at Grand Mesa Middle Wednesday afternoon. The MakerSpace unit was also underwritten by FCI Constructors, a Grand Junction-based construction company. According to Grand Mesa Middle School, the new equipment will help students bring their ideas to life. Shane Haas, FCI’s president, says he wants to highlight technical skills and jobs through the donation. According to Haas, “Some kids learn better with their hands, and hands-on, and we should empower them to explore those capabilities and those abilities and develop them. There’s a great need, there’s a great career path, there’s a great wage that can be made in the trades.”

The equipment will be used in Grand Mesa Middle’s technology and media center.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

