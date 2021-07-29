Mesa County Workforce Center hosts Mid-Summer Job Fair

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting their Mid-Summer Job Fair today, July 29.

Organizers say there will be 25 different employers from a variety of industries on site, looking to hire their next potential employees, across all position levels.

Today’s event begins at 9 a.m. and runs to noon. However, first half hour (9 a.m. -9:30 a.m.) is dedicated exclusively for veterans, after which the general public is welcomed.

This is the second job fair the Workforce Center is hosting this summer. Organizers say the first job fair held in June was highly successful and they are eager to connect even more employers and job seekers.

Everyone is encouraged to come with their resumes and to dress for success.

For more information about the Mesa County Workforce Center’s workshops and calendar events, visit www.mcwfc.us.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.