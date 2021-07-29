Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Horses run on interstate after escaping rodeo

By KCNC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Colo. (KCNC) - It was horsepower on the highway for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a group of horses escaped from a nearby rodeo.

Parts of the incident were caught on video.

“I wouldn’t say it was a typical day in Eagle County,” State Trooper Jake Best said.

Friday night after the Eagle County rodeo, it took only one horse spooked by an electric fence to get the group running.

The horses took off down a fairgrounds road and right onto the interstate.

State patrol blocked traffic on the east and west ends and, along with the Gypsum Fire Department, did everything they could to get them to slow.

“We even saw a cowboy riding down the interstate, trying to catch up to them, to rope them and stop that lead horse,” Best said. “So, my goal was to try and get in front of them and slow them down.”

The trooper’s tactics worked.

The horses eventually slowed, coming to a stop at a grassy field, where community members were waiting to assist.

“We were lucky there was enough cowboys in town,” Best said. “Otherwise, we would’ve had a much larger mess.”

None of the horses were injured during the escape.

Copyright 2021 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
The Grand River Academy building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand River Academy open for student enrollment for upcoming school year
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Owners facing charges due to dog biting postal worker

Latest News

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
In this undated photo provided Wednesday July 28, 2021, by Dominic Winter Auctioneers, showing...
Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di’s wedding cake up for sale