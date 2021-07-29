Advertisement

BioCNG celebrates start of clean energy project

Ribbon cutting ceremony
Ribbon cutting ceremony(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This has been a long time coming. Six years ago, the city created a renewable energy project to turn biogas at the Persigo Wastewater Treatment Plant and convert it to renewable compressed natural gas. This “CNG” is used to fuel several City of Grand Junction fleet and Grand Valley transit vehicles.

The benefits will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and Improve air quality by reducing 500,000 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions per year which is the equivalent of taking 50 cars off the road.

