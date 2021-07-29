Advertisement

Bear cub burned in wildfire heals at California center

His name is Tamarack
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An injured bear cub rescued after it suffered burns in a California wildfire is being nursed back to health at a wildlife center at Lake Tahoe.

Officials at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care have named the young male bear “Tamarack” after the fire that burned through the Sierra south of the lake and into Nevada.

The center’s animal care director says the cub is about 6 months old and was walking on his elbows because of burns on his paws.

A veterinarian wrapped his paws and gave him painkillers.

Officials said they’re working to get a skin treatment that will speed healing.

The center will likely keep the bear through winter and release him in the spring.

Donations for Tamarack can be made on the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Facebook page.

Precious baby💙 We know you are scared & in pain, but you are safe & we will do whatever it takes to help you! You...

Posted by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc. on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
Two Aurora Police Officers facing charges for violent arrest
The Grand River Academy building in Grand Junction, Colo.
Grand River Academy open for student enrollment for upcoming school year

Latest News

Proposed Zip Line map at Las Colonias and Eagle Rim Parks
Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line
Brandon Louie loves sports and suffered surfer's myelopathy while surfing in Waikiki.
Teen suffers rare spinal injury during surfing lesson
President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, July 13, 2019, actress Jodie Whittaker sits in the...
Who’s next? Jodie Whittaker to leave ‘Doctor Who’ in 2022
FILE - In this May 16, 2006 file photo former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore...
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen