Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, July 26, two men, Sang Bang, 36, and Qjongqiong Lin, 34, were arrested by federal agents for illegal marijuana growth in Delta, Colo. The illegal growth was estimated to be worth three million dollars, and federal agents seized approximately 1,800 mature marijuana plants.

Investigators conducted a several month investigation into the large illegal marijuana grow, with evidence that it was operated by an Asian Cartel cell. Investigators believe this Asian cartel cell is responsible for several large, illegal marijuana growth plots across Western Colorado and the U.S.

Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana growth worth an estimated $3 million (Delta County Sheriff's Office)

Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor comments on the investigation, “I am happy we were able to identify this group and work together with our federal, state and local partners to rid Delta County of this illegal marijuana grow operation.” Sheriff Taylor also added that several groups associated with illegal cartel organizations have moved into our communities over the past few years to illegally grow and sell marijuana. These operations have lead to a rise in other illegal activities including credit card fraud, illegal narcotic distribution, and more.

Federal agents arrested the two suspects and transported them to the Mesa County Jail. They are currently being held on federal charges, these charges also include a previous illegal marijuana grow operation in Mesa County.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.