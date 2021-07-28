Advertisement

Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted as of July 30th

(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Sheriffs Office has announced that as of Friday morning the stage one fire ban will be lifted. After a steady monsoon decreased fire danger in the area a decision was made to lift the stage one restrictions. That means campfires, open burning and other previously restricted activities will be allowed once more in the county. Fire experts and county officials, however, urge people to continue to use caution when burning.

The fire restrictions were originally enacted on June 16th to mitigate the high degree of fire danger that existed because of a lack of precipitation and extremely dry conditions. Throughout the fire season the Sheriffs Office as well as other fire managers constantly look at factors to see if conditions warrant restrictions.

As of recently, consistent rain showers have helped Mesa County’s fire conditions so all of the indicators show that we no longer need to be in fire restrictions. We are still dealing with an exceptional and extreme drought so it’s still up to people in the community to prevent wildfires. Fire managers will continue to monitor conditions and if we dry up again we may go back into fire restrictions.

With the current drought we do have the potential for dangerous conditions to return by the end of the summer, but the rain has relieved that urgency for now.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
Motorcyclist injured in crash; injuries unknown
Motorcyclist in the hospital, after overnight crash
Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
The outside of Orchard Mesa Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
Orchard Mesa Middle School’s old gym broken into
G Road Waterline Installation Project
City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project

Latest News

Vega State Park
Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park closing due to low water levels
The Grand Junction City Hall building located on Rood Ave.
City of Grand Junction hosting two community learning sessions for the 2022 annual budget
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Owners facing charges due to dog biting postal worker
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million