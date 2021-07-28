Advertisement

Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park closing due to low water levels

Vega State Park
Vega State Park(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Due to declining water levels, the Island Boat Ramp at Vega State Park will be closing July 29 ending its season.

“The reservoir will still be open to hand-launch watercraft and boats requiring an Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection can have them completed at the park’s visitor center,” said Vega State Park Manager James Masek. “We had hoped to keep the ramps running through Labor Day weekend but the dry conditions have made that impossible this year.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes Vega State Park as a year-round park located in western Colorado on the slopes of the Grand Mesa, located above the town of Collbran. The lake is operated as an irrigation reservoir and the land around the lake is managed by CPW to provide recreational opportunities in the area.

For more information about Vega State Park, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
Motorcyclist injured in crash; injuries unknown
Motorcyclist in the hospital, after overnight crash
Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
The outside of Orchard Mesa Middle School in Grand Junction, Colo.
Orchard Mesa Middle School’s old gym broken into
G Road Waterline Installation Project
City of Grand Junction to begin waterline installation project

Latest News

Stage one fire restrictions to be lifted as of July 30th
The Grand Junction City Hall building located on Rood Ave.
City of Grand Junction hosting two community learning sessions for the 2022 annual budget
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Owners facing charges due to dog biting postal worker
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million