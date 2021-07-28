Advertisement

The City of Grand Junction is beginning work on installing a new waterline along G Road starting today

New waterline being installed on G Road as part of the greater bridge replacement project
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Grand Junction City is beginning to install a new waterline along G Road as part of the greater G Road Bridge Replacement Project, with work starting July 28.

City officials say before the work on the bridge can begin, the waterline installation and other utility relocations need to be completed.

G Road between the Canyon View Park south entrance and Spanish Trail Drive, due to the waterline installation. The city expects the road to be closed for about two weeks.

The south entrance to Canyon View Park will be subject to temporary closure, but only when construction workers are working on the new waterline installation at the front of the park entrance.

While the road is closed, the city suggests using Patterson Road, between 24 Road and 24 1/2 Road as an alternate route.

For more information about the project, and road closures, visit the city’s website. https://www.gjcity.org/civicalerts.aspx?AID=383

