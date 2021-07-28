City of Grand Junction hosting two community learning sessions for the 2022 annual budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is hosting two community learning sessions for the 2022 annual budget. A virtual session was held July 28th at noon and will be followed up by an in person discussion the evening of July 29th.

Citizens are encouraged to join to be educated about the budget and to give input on any services and programs they may like to see in the coming year. It’s also a great way to get involved with the local government.

The budget is seen as the highest level of expression of city councils policy and is designed to meet the needs of the community so that the city may exceed expectations of the citizens.

