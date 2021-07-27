Young bull moose relocated from Vail parking garage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early this morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers tranquilized and removed a young bull moose out of a parking garage, located in Lionshead Village in Vail, Colo.

The moose is estimated to be between 2-3 years old. About a month ago, CPW began receiving calls about moose sightings in various neighborhoods. Over the course of the month, wildlife officers kept a close watch on the moose.

While the moose was not acting aggressively, it began frequently visiting the ground levels of local parking garages. It was presumed that the moose was attracted to residual salt left on the walls and floors of the parking garage. Due to this, CPW worked closely with the Town of Vail to remove the salt that may have attracted the moose, but it continued to return to the area.

“He was pretty regularly coming into the parking structure first thing in the morning and then would kind of clear out before it got too busy,” Wildlife Officer Devin Duval said. “This is the primary parking place for the folks accessing Lionshead Village as well as the Vail Health hospital.”

Because the moose kept returning to the area and was reluctant to leave, wildlife officers decided relocation would be the wise decision.

“Everything went smoothly this morning, no issues,” Wildlife Officer Devin Duval said of the operation to tranquilize the bull, which started around 8:25 a.m. “We were definitely within that human health and safety realm where there could potentially be an injury to a human or the animal. That is the reason we decided to move it.”

“This moose was not electing to spend time elsewhere, but now people can be at ease walking to work through that garage and the moose will be moved to more appropriate habitat,” Duval said.

The moose was estimated to be around 750 pounds. Vail Fire, Vail Police, and crews from the Town of Vail Public Works department all aided in moving the moose from the garage.

The young bull moose is being relocated to Craig, a region where wildlife officials are wanting to increase the moose population.

CPW wants to remind the public to always maintain a safe distance from moose, to never to approach them, and to keep your dogs on a leash when hiking through moose habitat.

For more information about living with moose, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

