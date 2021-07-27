Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial is underway for 31-year-old Christopher Rizo who is charged with first-degree murder.

Rizo is accused of pulling a gun on and shooting two men on Super Bowl Sunday of 2020 outside of the TA Express truck stop on Highway 6 and 50.

The Grand Junction Police Department was called and dispatched to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on February 2, 2020. There police found two men with gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Rizo allegedly shot one of the men in the leg, wounding him. The other reportedly victim, Thomas Huddleston, was shot multiple times. Despite rescue efforts, he died on the scene.

The wounded man, whose name has not been released yet, told the police he stopped at the Grand Junction truck stop with Huddleston to watch the Super Bowl. It was there that the two victims say they first encountered Rizo.

The shooting victim told police Rizo was “obnoxious” and was “eventually kicked out” of the restaurant. He went on to say that as the two men left the restaurant, the suspect reportedly stopped them in his truck, threatened them with a gun, and ordered them to empty their pockets.

Police say it was then that the altercation took place and the two men were shot.

When police arrived, the suspect was not at the scene. Police say they later located and arrested Rizo at a home on the 400 Block of Birchwood St.

Rizo has been charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of menacing.

The trial is currently underway, it falls under the jurisdiction of District Judge Lance Timbreza.

