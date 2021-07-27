Simone Biles withdraws from team final

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Simone Biles shocked the world when she announced she was stepping back from the women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Games. Biles says she was afraid she would get hurt if she continued in a rattled state of mind. It seems she will still compete in her individual events. She, too, even spoke of buckling under the high demands and pressure of the Olympic stage.

For Biles, who came into the Olympics as the team USA’s star, she was expected to be perfect and bring home gold medals. While still widely recognized as “the greatest of all time,” these Olympics have proven that Biles is also human. She is quoted as saying she wanted to compete for herself but instead at the end of the day she felt like she was still doing it for other people. She was later said to be “in shape” and feels “good” physically but mentioned she felt increased pressure as one of the most well-known athletes at the games. Most athletes don’t go to the Olympics being a diplomat at the same time trying to be a focused athlete.

Simone Biles remains the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time with 19 gold medals.

