Orchard Mesa Middle School’s old gym broken into

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A vandal or vandals broke into the old gym at Orchard Mesa Middle School and caused significant damage, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

The police received a call about the incident on July 20. Mesa County Valley School District 51 Director of Safety and Security Tim Leon made that call, said the GJPD. Initial investigations indicate the suspect or suspects forced entry through a door. No word has yet been released on just how the extensive the damage was.

The incident remains under investigation.

