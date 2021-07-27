Advertisement

National Night Out is less than a week away

National Night Out
National Night Out(Grand Junction Police Department)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

National Night Out this year will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Any Grand Junction neighborhood who would like to have a Grand Junction Police Officer stop by and visit them during the event should register using this link gjcity.org/FormCenter.

Everyone who registers will have an officer stop by their neighborhood event to provide safety information to the residents and answer questions their questions.

This event is a great way to build relationships between law enforcement and the community, by allowing for police and neighbors to gather under positive circumstances.

National Night Out can look different depending on the neighborhood, there are many options and ideas for community gathering events! Due to COVID-19 it is recommended to hold outdoor events and to stay home if you are sick. Residents can choose to organize ice cream socials, host pizza parties, cook barbeque, and so much more.

For more information on National Night Out and how to register a neighborhood, please visit gjcity.org.

