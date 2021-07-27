Advertisement

Motorcyclist in the hospital, after overnight crash

By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A motorcyclist is injured and in the hospital, after police say he rammed into the back of another vehicle.

Shortly after 10 PM Monday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the crash on D Road near 30 Road.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling westbound on D road when it rear-ended another vehicle.

The man riding the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital. No word yet on his condition, or the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the other car was not injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation this morning.

