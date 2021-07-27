GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - July 26 is the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Center for Independence Grand Junction had a celebration at Highline Lake.

The Center for Independence works to help get the message out to the community about the significance of the ADA. Which is the civil rights act for people with disabilities that enables them to fully participate in the community. The CFI is a non-profit that is consumer-driven and community based that provides individualized service and system advocacy. The CFI provides tools people need to help themselves. They support training and transition for people with disabilities, whether they are newly disabled because of aging, accident or illness, or experiencing a life-long disability.

“We are a services program,” said Center for Independent Living Executive Director Linda Taylor. “So we have fundamentally 5 core services. And those core services both remove barriers for people with disabilities, identify them and remove them. We also do a lot of education and training around ways that people can do accessibility or use technology. Or they need to know what their rights are and what other avenues from other agencies that they can go to and get services.”

The Center for Independence works together with the ADA to help individuals identify obstacles, empower individuals with a disability to live independently, and work hard to find solutions together.

“So we bridge those gaps between people who are stuck, not knowing where to turn, to the next step,” said Taylor. “Ultimately we are trying to empower people to be fully independent and engaged in their communities.”

The way the CFI does this is by setting people up with case managers to write a plan that identifies the steps that they can take that will enable them to move forward. Whether it’s helping them with applications for services, helping them get a job, a home, or connecting them with an assistance animal. It all depends on the person and what they need.

“All our case managers are very versed in a wide variety of issues, elements, pieces, & parts,” said Center for Independence communications and marketing manager Katherine Lopez. “And they pull from the community partners. We work with anybody who can help us put together a plan that’s solid. And how we can help them connect with services, how they can break out of their isolation, all the tools they need to be more self sufficient and independent.”

They do this by providing referrals and resources to help consumers live independently and connects them with services that they might not otherwise find on their own.

“We work with landlords and community members and businesses who sometimes don’t understand what the ADA means to consumers who come into their businesses or places of operation,” said Lopez.

The CFI also stresses that individuals with a disability can come in all shapes and sizes and solutions can come in all forms too. As of 2019, there were 41.1 million non-institutionalized people living with a disability in the United States. That is 12.7% of the population.

