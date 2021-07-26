New sheriff appointed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There’s a new sheriff in town! The Board of Mesa County Commissioners appointed Undersheriff Todd Rowell to serve as the new Mesa County Sheriff effective as of August 6th.

Rowell has served as Undersheriff for the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office since 2018. During his 20 years with the Sheriff’s Office, he has served in multiple divisions and various leadership positions, including supervising court services, professional standards, and patrol operations. Undersheriff Rowell has also received several awards, including two life-saving medals. Rowell will be serving the remainder of Sheriff Matt Lewis’ term until an elected Sheriff takes office in January 2023.

