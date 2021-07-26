Mudslides throughout Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The state is weathering flash floods, mudslides, and rock slides and it’s lead to a rash of road closures over the weekend. So far this year, mudslides along burn scars have caused dozens of road shutdowns, including most commonly along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, resulting in severe delays in traffic or significant detours. And that’s likely to continue through the end of monsoon season due to the altered composition of the soil along burn scars.

The I70 closure in Palisade occurred last night around 9 o’clock between exits 42 and 49 and lasted about two and a half hours. The slide shut down the east bound lanes with mostly water and mud for 350 feet. The depth of the mud was approximately two feet. After doing the clean up there was no damage to the road way and no personal property was damaged.

Fire changes the composition of the soil so that water cannot get into the soil as it would in a normal situation. There’s not a perfect relationship between how much rain you get and the level of flooding. Even if we are not expecting a ton of rain, it could just be enough. You want to make sure of what you’re going into because even a little bit of rain can quickly change the situation where you are. Flash flooding, especially along burn scars, could continue through monsoon season, which typically runs through September. When watching the forecast, if you see thunderstorm activity over any of these burn scars, immediately that’s going to be a risk that there’s going to be another flooding event

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.