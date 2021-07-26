Advertisement

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — Utah Highway Patrol says 20 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash during a sandstorm that killed at least seven people.

The agency says in a news release that the crashes happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh.

Several other people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

The highway patrol says the crashes happened during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm, which reduced visibility.

The interstate remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado River
Water from a West Slope reservoir will be added to Colorado River
Garfield County oversaw cleanup that removed nearly 60,000 pounds of garbage.
The Garfield County Environmental Health Department oversees clean up of a homeless camp in Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner
Annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Grand Junction Convention Center

Latest News

Two Yonkers officers raced into action to save a baby trapped under a vehicle that had crashed...
GRAPHIC: Baby trapped under car
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq
Twenty vehicles were involved in a pileup Sunday during a sandstorm in Utah. At least seven...
STILLS: Deadly pileup in Utah caused by sandstorm
FILE - In this July 1, 2021, file photo Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland...
‘We have to get it right,’ committee chair vows as Jan. 6 probe begins