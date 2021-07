GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -I-70 eastbound is now open and is reduced to one lane after a wildfire closed both directions of the highway between Eagle and Gypsum.

Erratic fire behavior with strong winds pushed the fire east along the interstate.

If driving that way, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says to use caution through the area.

