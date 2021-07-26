Gov. Jared Polis proclaims July 26 as Tracey Garchar Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tracey Garchar dedicated 23 years of his life to the public service of the Mesa County Department of Human Services, today he was honored for his life’s work.

Garchar first served as Mesa County’s fiscal manager and later took on many important roles before he was appointed as Executive Director.

He was committed to aligning the goals of the Mesa County Department of Human Services and the Public Health Department. Garchar left a lasting legacy in which he positively impacted the lives of those around him.

For his public service to the citizens of Mesa County and the influence he had on placing their health and well-being first, Colo. Gov. Jared Polis declared July 26 Tracey Garchar Day, as today would have been his 49th birthday.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.