Colorado comeback cash gift card stops and pop-up vaccination clinics

Vaccine bus
Vaccine bus(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn) and (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The state of Colorado and its partners held pop up vaccination clinics across the state over the weekend from the 23rd through the 25th. It included 32 comeback cash gift card stops offering $100 Walmart gift cards to anyone who received a first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at select locations. Mesa County had a location in Grand Junction, Delta, and two in Montrose.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent out a text message to unvaccinated Coloradans about the Walmart gift card stops near them. The vaccine bus offered both the Pfizer and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

