Motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

Investigation underway after motorcycle crash.
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash.(David Jones)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -There is an investigation underway after a motorcycle crash in Grand Junction.

It happened Friday night around 6 p.m. near Patterson and El Corona Drive.

Our crew on the scene said a car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle and the motorcycle collided with it.

According to Grand Junction Police, the person on the motorcycle and the driver in the car were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic was shut down for some time Friday night.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating.

