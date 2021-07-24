Advertisement

Governor Polis visits peach orchard and talks about tax cuts

Governor Polis takes picture with peach orchard workers
Governor Polis takes picture with peach orchard workers(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Governor Polis visited a peach orchard in Palisade Friday to talk about tax cuts that have gone into place for farmers and ranchers since he took office.

Governor Polis says property taxes on farms and ranches has been cut by 8% and income tax went from 4.63% to 4.55%. He hopes that these tax cuts will continue to go down by next year and reach 4.5%.

“Cutting taxes helps on the margins,” said Governor Polis. “What it does is help farmers and ranchers and small businesses reinvest in their growth.”

He says tax cuts have helped farmers across the state and hopes that these cuts will continue every year. He says this will also give additional help to low-wage workers.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured in crash on North Ave. and Cannell Ave.
Two people are in the hospital, after overnight crash
Las Colonias River park user and his dog
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
Concerns over new zipline by area residents
10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case
Colorado River
Water from a West Slope reservoir will be added to Colorado River

Latest News

District 51 schools hire new director for unity and inclusion
District 51 hires director for Unity and Inclusion
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton
Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure due to flash floods and mudslide debris
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon closure