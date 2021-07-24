Colorado Pet Pantry comes to Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Pet Pantry will be hosting its monthly event that helps people with pet food. The event will be held on Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at 3241 F ¼ Road.

“The goal is to keep animals out of the shelter and keep them at home,” said Eileen Lambert, Executive Director and Founder of Colorado Pet Pantry.

The pantry has teamed up with other organizations that help those in need who don’t have the income to adequately provide for their pets. For example, Colorado Pet Pantry has connections with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies to help those in need.

