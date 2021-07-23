Two people are in the hospital, after overnight crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Two people are in the hospital, after an overnight collision on North Avenue.

Grand Junction Police say a pickup truck was driving westbound on North Avenue near Cannell Avenue when a Buick, driving southbound on Cannell, pulled away from a stop sign and the two collided in the intersection.

One person from the Buick had to extricated and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.

North Avenue was shut down in both directions for more than two hours, as police conducted their investigation.

