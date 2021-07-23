Advertisement

Two people are in the hospital, after overnight crash

Two people injured in crash on North Ave. and Cannell Ave.
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Two people are in the hospital, after an overnight collision on North Avenue.

Grand Junction Police say a pickup truck was driving westbound on North Avenue near Cannell Avenue when a Buick, driving southbound on Cannell, pulled away from a stop sign and the two collided in the intersection.

One person from the Buick had to extricated and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.

North Avenue was shut down in both directions for more than two hours, as police conducted their investigation.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Colonias River park user and his dog
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
Concerns over new zipline by area residents
10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case
State officials making a bigger push increase vaccinations
Governor Polis announces new incentives to get more Coloradans vaccinated
Road Closed - CDOT
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed again due to flash flood warnings

Latest News

Palisade Plunge Trail opens to the public for the first time
Palisade celebrates grand opening of a new trail
Generation Wild The Fort structure
Generation Wild brings The Fort to Grand Junction
D51 Schools attend Capturing Kids Hearts training
Capturing Kids Hearts training program
10-year-old dies from confirmed plague case