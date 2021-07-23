Secretary Deb Haaland visits Grand Junction to discuss the future of the BLM headquarters

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Grand Junction today as she and President Joe Biden’s administration weigh whether to keep the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters on the Western Slope. The fate of the headquarters, which moved from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction in 2019, rests in the hands of Secretary Haaland and President Biden. State leaders are seeking to keep it in Colorado and had requested that Haaland visit the city. Senator Michael Bennet stated that he felt it was important for Haaland to visit Grand Junction to be able to hear directly from the community, and is excited to have this critical conversation.

Senator John Hickenlooper ALSO supports a fully functioning BLM headquarters in Grand Junction. The senators have asked President Biden to work with the delegation on a path forward to ensure that BLM’s presence in Grand Junction is more than symbolic and includes the staff and resources to improve management and protect our public lands.

Supporters say it makes more sense to have the BLM headquarters remain in the west as the western part of the U.S. is mostly BLM land. Mesa County itself is 72% BLM land. They say the BLM headquarters should be in the heart of the land they oversee, rather than thousands of miles away in the nation’s capital.

Secretary Haaland, a former Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico, became the first Native American to hold the position when she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March. She was critical of moving BLM headquarters. Everyone on hand today will all eagerly be awaiting a decision.

Haaland’s trip continues with meetings on several other Colorado priorities, including drought and wildfire mitigation, maintaining resilient rural economics, and passing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.

