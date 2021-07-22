Roice-Hurst hosts Fury Friends Kids Camp

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Humane society had their Fury Friends Kids Camp this week. This four day camp hosts kids between ages 6 and 12 and teaches them humane education when taking care of an animal.

They learn the responsibilities involved in caring for an animal through courses involving body language, positive reinforcement training, and of course spending quality time with the animals. The children even go through a “mock adoption” process where they have to choose a pet based off their ability to care for it long term.

The kids will also go behind the scenes to see what it takes to run a shelter, how to get pets adopted to a home, and how to keep them in the home.

