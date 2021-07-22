Advertisement

Roice-Hurst hosts Fury Friends Kids Camp

Nyla
Nyla(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Roice-Hurst Humane society had their Fury Friends Kids Camp this week. This four day camp hosts kids between ages 6 and 12 and teaches them humane education when taking care of an animal.

They learn the responsibilities involved in caring for an animal through courses involving body language, positive reinforcement training, and of course spending quality time with the animals. The children even go through a “mock adoption” process where they have to choose a pet based off their ability to care for it long term.

The kids will also go behind the scenes to see what it takes to run a shelter, how to get pets adopted to a home, and how to keep them in the home.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns over new zipline by area residents
Las Colonias River park user and his dog
Las Colonias river park has been blocked off with sandbags
Ute Ave and 8th St.
Grand Junction postal worker attacked by dog
Deadly Floods moving through Poudre Canyon.
One Person is dead, two missing after flash floods ripped through Larimer County
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closure
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed due to mudslides

Latest News

Road Closed - CDOT
I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed again due to flash flood warnings
Gift card sales account for nearly 20 percent of holiday spending.
Gift card scam running rampant in Grand Valley
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Update on shooting at Grand Junction Rocket Park
The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash