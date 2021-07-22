Montrose County Manager position approved

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a 3-0 vote, the Montrose board of county commissioners selected Jon Waschbusch for the position of Montrose County Manager.

Waschbusch was praised for his 16 years of service as a county employee. He has been part of the Montrose County organization since 2005 and has served in various leadership roles, including the Interim County Manager for Montrose County, as well as the Director of the Government Affairs and Natural Resources Division.

Due to his job positions, Waschbusch’s direct supervisory responsibilities have included public health, planning and development, information technology (IT), veterans’ services, ecological services, and geographic information systems (GIS).

Waschbusch also has experience in executive leadership roles, areas which include strategic initiatives, project management, and long range planning and operational efficiency. He was the project lead for the Rimrocker Trail, a trail which starts in Montrose and ends in Moab, Utah.

“Without a doubt we have the right person for this job,” said Commissioner Sue Hansen. “During his tenure with the county, he continued to seek new challenges, challenge others and bring new vision to the county that sets us up for a bright future. I am proud to endorse Jon Waschbusch as our new county manager.”

“My thanks to the board for allowing me the opportunity,” said Waschbusch in today’s board meeting. “We are in a very good position right now. We have an outstanding professional staff who have the dedication to public service and that makes it a team that I’m proud to be a part of. We have great community partners—both public and private—that make this a great community to be a part of. There’s 138 years of history in this county that show that when everyone gets a vision and is on the same page that we are capable of pretty much anything and I believe that holds true today.”

For more information on Montrose County, please visit montrosecounty.net.

