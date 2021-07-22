Advertisement

I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed again due to flash flood warnings

Road Closed - CDOT
Road Closed - CDOT(Colorado Department of Transportation)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued another closure for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon as a safety precaution. This is due to flash flood warnings for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

This comes just after the interstate was reopened last night due to mudslides from Tuesday night.

Closure points for I-70 in Glenwood Canyon are westbound Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek), and Exit 87 (West Rifle).

For more information visit cotrip.org.

