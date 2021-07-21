One man creates charity to provide transitional housing for the homeless in Grand Junction

Advertisement

One man is creating transitional housing for the homeless by providing RV’s to those who are in between going from the shelter to low income housing.(KKCO)
By (Taylor Burke)
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man is creating transitional housing for the homeless by providing RV’s to those who are in between going from the shelter to low income housing.

Rv’s 4 the Homeless was created by Alan Miller in 2014 when he realized Grand Junction had no transitional housing for those trying to go onto the next stage of their lives. Miller noticed working people who couldn’t afford rent getting evicted turning to shelters which had waiting lists and wanted to provide families a roof over their heads of their own that will allow them to move accordingly once they are on their feet.

Rv’s 4 the homeless doesn’t stop at simply providing housing. They also spend half a day going over maintenance to teach people how to service the RV so they can learn how to keep it.

If you have an old RV you wish to donate they can always use them to service more people. to see if you can help email

