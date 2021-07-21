Advertisement

Mesa County Community Halls Project

Community Halls Project
Community Halls Project(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Board of Commissioners announced a new project today, the Community Halls Project. This will house temporary event spaces, meeting rooms, classes, and weddings throughout the unincorporated areas in Mesa County.

The project includes the countywide coverage of Mesa County Community Halls and Centers. Clifton and Debeque are already in the works this year. Next year planning for the centers in both Mack Loma and Whitewater will begin.

Mesa County received the funding for this 40 years ago when it was passed by voters. But it was never implemented due to economical reasons in the early 1980s.

The County’s vision is to make sure each center fits the community it serves. The commissioners say it’s an exciting time to be here in Mesa County as a lot of changes, expansion, and growth are happening now.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
Governor's executive order activates the state emergency plan, allowing various agencies to...
Governor signs disaster declaration in response to the Muddy Slide Fire
WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location

Latest News

CMU
Colorado Mesa University COVID Scholarship
Mesa County Sheriff Dept. sign
Next steps in new sheriff plan
Temporarily Closed: The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Records Lobby
Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers Monday morning