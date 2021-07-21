Advertisement

Despite Canada easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location
Family members say Kaci Loux, 15, died after testing positive for the Delta variant.
Family says 15-year-old girl died after testing positive for Delta variant
Mesa Jewelers Burglary Suspect
Burglary at Grand Junction Mesa Jewelers Monday morning
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
Deadly Floods moving through Poudre Canyon.
One Person is dead, two missing after flash floods ripped through Larimer County

Latest News

FILE - In this June 12, 2020, file photo from a screen grab taken from body camera video...
New prosecutor appointed in shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill fails first vote; Senate to try again
In this Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, file photo, the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is administered...
Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, attorney Michael Avenatti arrives at federal court in...
Michael Avenatti denies embezzlement charges in California
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, ESPN's Maria Taylor works from the sideline during...
Taylor leaves ESPN after failing to reach contract extension