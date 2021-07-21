Advertisement

Colorado Mesa University COVID Scholarship

CMU
CMU(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - CMU was recently awarded $300,000.00 in relief fund scholarships by the state for students on the western slope who have been affected in anyway due to COVID-19 with the intention of helping them go back to school. The money can be used for tuition and helps alleviate other financial needs, such as new tires to get to school or groceries.

“What that means is whenever you’ve been affected, it doesn’t have to be infected,” says COSI admissions & advising coach Stephanie Parsons. “Maybe your grandparents you cared for them, maybe you home schooled as a mother, maybe your partner had to go ahead and get reduced hours. Affected is very broad and we would be able to help you with that.”

The scholarship is for current students who have already started school, students WHO are looking to go back, or students who want to start.

The participation agreement is for up to $5,000.00 and that you complete graduation by spring of 2023. So it’s a good relief fund for those looking to get a certificate, their associates, or finish their last two years of their bachelors. However, there are other relief funds for students looking for a longer scholarship.

“The great thing about this scholarship is it is semester to semester,” says Parsons. “We’re able to help you with everything from daycare, tires, books. Anything that is needed to get you across the graduation line. If that is tuition, that could be tuition. But it can be anything to help you graduate.”

Even without a COVID related hardship. COVID changed a lot of jobs, resulting in the workforce having to learn new skills.

“I have two daughters and I home schooled them last year as I was working from home and it was really difficult,” said CMU student Beth Montgomery. “So I don’t know where I would be without the money. I wasn’t sure how I was going to pay for my semester for my summer tuition this past semester. It’s a godsend. I want to be that mother that my two kids can see that you can have it all. You can be a great mom and you can go to school and achieve all your goals.”

It’s not too late to apply for the scholarship as the application process goes from semester to semester. So students or potential students can apply anytime. Students are asked to write an essay explaining how they were affected by COVID and how this money would help them get to graduation.

To inquire about this scholarship program, email Stephanie Parsons at sparsons@coloradomesa.edu or call (970) 248-1927.

