Advertisement

Twitter puts Ga. lawmaker Greene in time-out over vaccine misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., was put in Twitter time-out on Tuesday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia got a half-day ban from Twitter.

On Monday evening, the social media platform restricted Greene’s account after labeling two of her tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine as “misleading.”

This isn’t the first time Greene has been reprimanded by Twitter.

She was also suspended for 12 hours in January after she shared false information about the 2020 election via tweets.

If Greene shares more misinformation in the future, she could face a permanent ban.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
Governor's executive order activates the state emergency plan, allowing various agencies to...
Governor signs disaster declaration in response to the Muddy Slide Fire
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash
Grand Mesa Moose Day returns

Latest News

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
China rejects hacking charges, accuses US of cyberspying
Pfizer is recalling some Chantix batches after high levels of possible cancer-causing chemical...
Chantix recall: Some batches of drug contain cancer-causing chemical
Everything the couple owns was lost to the Bootleg Fire.
Couple who lost everything in Oregon wildfire plans to leave state
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Calls for outside help as extreme weather fuels Oregon fires