Next steps in new sheriff plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With Sheriff Matt Lewis retiring August 6th the next question is, who will replace him?

Statute requires that county commissioners appoint a new sheriff when the previous one resigns. They will be considering an appointment at this upcoming Mondays meeting.

The new candidate will be the official sheriff of Mesa County and will remain that way until the normal 2022 November election.

