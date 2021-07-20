John Eddy sentenced to life without parole

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - John Eddy who was convicted of the murder of Kyle Free in 2018 was sentenced to life without parole today.

Eddy was accused of murdering Free back in 2018. Free was reported missing in April of 2018 by his brother, and his body was later discovered buried in a remote part of the Grand Mesa.

Eddy, along with his former-girlfriend, Rebecca Walker, and David Castro, were accused of murdering Free. Walker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2019, and later that year Castro was found guilty of the same charge. Eddy faced charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, he pleaded not-guilty to both those charges in 2019.

In June of 2021, Eddy was first found guilty and convicted of first degree murder, he received a life sentence. Today Eddy received an additional 48 years for conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

According to Free’s mother, Robin Graham, the family is pleased with the judge’s decision in the case. Graham also commented that she is grateful to the jury, and to the community for the support she and her family have received.

