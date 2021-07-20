Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:36 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Research: Millions may have died in India during pandemic

— Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

— South Korean gov’t apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

— World shares mixed on worries virus may upend recoveries

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
John Eddy sentenced to life without parole
Governor's executive order activates the state emergency plan, allowing various agencies to...
Governor signs disaster declaration in response to the Muddy Slide Fire
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash
WEBXTRA: Dick’s Sporting Goods holds grand opening at Tyler’s Broadway Square Mall
Dick’s Sporting Goods hiring for new Grand Junction location

Latest News

Waco father Steven Anderson is recovering in a local hospital after being shot in the face...
Central Texas father fights for life after being shot while taking out trash
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought