Grand Mesa Moose Day returns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Join Colorado Parks and Wildlife as they host the 2021 Grand Mesa Moose Day!

The 2021 Grand Mesa Moose Day will take place on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Grand Mesa Visitor Center, located off Highway 65 at 20090 Baron Lake Drive.

This is a FREE family event that includes outdoor moose displays, programs on moose viewing, a moose scavenger hunt, a telemetry hike with a wildlife officer, and activities for children and prizes.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, bug repellant and dress for slightly cooler temperatures as the Grand Mesa is at a higher elevation.

For more information on this event contact the Grand Mesa Visitor Center at (970) 856-4153.

