Advertisement

Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash

Authorities responded just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.
The accident involved multiple vehicles, including motorcycles.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 27 1/2 and Patterson Roads just before 2:00 in the afternoon.

An adult male failed to make a complete stop at a red light behind a group of motorcyclists. He rear-ended one, causing several other motorcycles to collide and fall, according to the police. One male was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two others got minor injuries from the accident. Authorities cited the vehicle driver who caused the accident with careless driving.

Copyright 2021 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motorcycle caught on fire as a result of the crash, according to authorities.
Colorado State Patrol responds to motorcycle crash near Highline Lake
The Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the incident.
Shots fired at Rocket Park in Grand Junction Saturday afternoon
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening
Grand Valley Strength & Fitness Grand Opening
The cars involved included a Toyota sedan and a Nissan pickup truck.
Motorist hospitalized after car crash in Fruita
The truck crashed and then became engulfed in flames, according to authorities.
Highway 6 and 50 traffic diverted to I-70 eastbound after crash

Latest News

Grand Mesa Moose Day returns
Bridging the Great Health Divide: SNAP Stores
Governor's executive order activates the state emergency plan, allowing various agencies to...
Governor signs disaster declaration in response to the Muddy Slide Fire
The Cycle Effect
The Cycle Effect