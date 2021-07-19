Grand Junction Police responds to multi-vehicle crash
Authorities responded just before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 27 1/2 and Patterson Roads just before 2:00 in the afternoon.
An adult male failed to make a complete stop at a red light behind a group of motorcyclists. He rear-ended one, causing several other motorcycles to collide and fall, according to the police. One male was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Two others got minor injuries from the accident. Authorities cited the vehicle driver who caused the accident with careless driving.
